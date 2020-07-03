All apartments in Indianapolis
1629 Deloss St
1629 Deloss St

1629 Deloss Street · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Deloss Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

This home is move-in ready and available now!
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

12 months

12 months

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1629 Deloss St have any available units?
1629 Deloss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1629 Deloss St currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Deloss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Deloss St pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Deloss St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1629 Deloss St offer parking?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Deloss St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Deloss St have a pool?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Deloss St have accessible units?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Deloss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Deloss St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Deloss St does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
