Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This totally furnished property is in the hip Fountain Square neighborhood in Indy and is ready for your family! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is decorated and in pristine condition. New features including a full rehabbed bathroom, new kitchen, all new electrical. Excellent parking, so that's never a worry for the guests or you. You will love the location and everything this home has to offer. Make an appointment today to see this home before someone else rents it!