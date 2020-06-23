1628 BECKENBAUER Lane

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled bi-Level home on the west side of Indianapolis. This spacious home offers both a living room and a family room with fireplace for tons of comfortable living space. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. In addition, this home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms & 3 FULL baths. Lower level includes the family room with brick fireplace and a full bath. Beautiful multi-leveled deck out back looks out to a huge completely fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this amazing home!