1626 S Ritter Ave
1626 S Ritter Ave

1626 South Ritter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1626 South Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 S Ritter Ave have any available units?
1626 S Ritter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 S Ritter Ave have?
Some of 1626 S Ritter Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 S Ritter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1626 S Ritter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 S Ritter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 S Ritter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1626 S Ritter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1626 S Ritter Ave offers parking.
Does 1626 S Ritter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 S Ritter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 S Ritter Ave have a pool?
No, 1626 S Ritter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1626 S Ritter Ave have accessible units?
No, 1626 S Ritter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 S Ritter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 S Ritter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

