Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1622 North Bosart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1622 North Bosart Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1622 North Bosart Avenue
1622 North Bosart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1622 North Bosart Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home with beautiful floors and amazing kitchen countertops!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have any available units?
1622 North Bosart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1622 North Bosart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 North Bosart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 North Bosart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue offer parking?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have a pool?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 North Bosart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 North Bosart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College