Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

1621 Harlan

1621 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This recently updated home has everything you want including; AC, new carpet, fresh paint, and appliances. Call today for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Harlan have any available units?
1621 Harlan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Harlan have?
Some of 1621 Harlan's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Harlan currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Harlan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Harlan pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Harlan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1621 Harlan offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Harlan offers parking.
Does 1621 Harlan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Harlan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Harlan have a pool?
No, 1621 Harlan does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Harlan have accessible units?
No, 1621 Harlan does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Harlan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Harlan does not have units with dishwashers.
