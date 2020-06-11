All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1618 Rogers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1618 Rogers Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1618 Rogers Court

1618 Rogers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1618 Rogers Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Rogers Court have any available units?
1618 Rogers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1618 Rogers Court currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Rogers Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Rogers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Rogers Court is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Rogers Court offer parking?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Rogers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Rogers Court have a pool?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Rogers Court have accessible units?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Rogers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Rogers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Rogers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College