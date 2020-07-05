All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1616 Fletcher Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1616 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

1616 Fletcher Avenue

1616 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1616 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in desirable Fountain Square (Center Township). The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air! Other features include a pergola, shed, privacy fence, and parking in back! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. *NOTE - Home does not come furnished*

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
1616 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 1616 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Fletcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 1616 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1616 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College