1616 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in desirable Fountain Square (Center Township). The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air! Other features include a pergola, shed, privacy fence, and parking in back! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. *NOTE - Home does not come furnished*



LEASE TERMS: 12 months.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.