1616 Draper Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Fountain Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean home. 1 bed, 1 bath in an up and coming area. Off street parking, laundry in unit, covered front porch, great neighbor, and very good on utilities. Water included, tenant pays gas and electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 Draper Street have any available units?
1616 Draper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.