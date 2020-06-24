Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1615 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1615 Asbury Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:13 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1615 Asbury Street
1615 Asbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1615 Asbury Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home also has a 1 car garage fenced in yard and is ready to be rented!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Asbury Street have any available units?
1615 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1615 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1615 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College