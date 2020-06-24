All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1615 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1615 Asbury Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:13 PM

1615 Asbury Street

1615 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 Asbury Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home also has a 1 car garage fenced in yard and is ready to be rented!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Asbury Street have any available units?
1615 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1615 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1615 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College