1613 Union St

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Southside Property for Rent!

Property comes with a stove and a fridge.

Gorgeous hardwood floors! 3 bedrooms with an extra attic space for storage.

Central Air! Fenced in backyard! W/D Hookups.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



