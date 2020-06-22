All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Union St

1613 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Old Southside Property for Rent!
Property comes with a stove and a fridge.
Gorgeous hardwood floors! 3 bedrooms with an extra attic space for storage.
Central Air! Fenced in backyard! W/D Hookups.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Union St have any available units?
1613 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Union St have?
Some of 1613 Union St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Union St offer parking?
No, 1613 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Union St have a pool?
No, 1613 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Union St have accessible units?
No, 1613 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
