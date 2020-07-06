All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

1612 Comer Ave

1612 Comer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming south side home is ready to be your home. Fresh paint, new flooring, and a detached garage! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Comer Ave have any available units?
1612 Comer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Comer Ave have?
Some of 1612 Comer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Comer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Comer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Comer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Comer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1612 Comer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Comer Ave offers parking.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have a pool?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

