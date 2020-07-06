Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1612 Comer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1612 Comer Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1612 Comer Ave
1612 Comer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1612 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming south side home is ready to be your home. Fresh paint, new flooring, and a detached garage! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 Comer Ave have any available units?
1612 Comer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1612 Comer Ave have?
Some of 1612 Comer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1612 Comer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Comer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Comer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Comer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1612 Comer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Comer Ave offers parking.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have a pool?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Comer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Comer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
