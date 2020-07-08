All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1609 Parkthorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1609 Parkthorne Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:06 AM

1609 Parkthorne Drive

1609 Parkthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1609 Parkthorne Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Park Valley Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have any available units?
1609 Parkthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1609 Parkthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Parkthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Parkthorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Parkthorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Parkthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Parkthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College