1602 E Gimber St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1602 E Gimber St

1602 East Gimber Street · No Longer Available
Location

1602 East Gimber Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80fcc98002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 E Gimber St have any available units?
1602 E Gimber St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1602 E Gimber St currently offering any rent specials?
1602 E Gimber St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 E Gimber St pet-friendly?
No, 1602 E Gimber St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1602 E Gimber St offer parking?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not offer parking.
Does 1602 E Gimber St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 E Gimber St have a pool?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not have a pool.
Does 1602 E Gimber St have accessible units?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 E Gimber St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 E Gimber St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 E Gimber St does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

