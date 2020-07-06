All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1601 Lawton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1601 Lawton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Lawton Ave

1601 Lawton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1601 Lawton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4990a6004 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Lawton Ave have any available units?
1601 Lawton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1601 Lawton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Lawton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Lawton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave offer parking?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Lawton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Lawton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College