Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1554 Harlan Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1554 Harlan Street
1554 Harlan St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1554 Harlan St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1554 Harlan Street have any available units?
1554 Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1554 Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Harlan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1554 Harlan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1554 Harlan Street offer parking?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1554 Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1554 Harlan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
