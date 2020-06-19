1551 Villa Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. All new flooring, paint, blinds and appliances. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the basement

Unfurnished

Non-Smoking

No Section 8



Some pets allowed upon approval and a one-time $250 pet fee