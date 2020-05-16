Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
/
1549 Villa Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1549 Villa Avenue
1549 Villa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1549 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. All new flooring, paint, blinds and appliances. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the basement
Unfurnished
Non-Smoking
No Section 8
Some pets allowed upon approval and a one-time $250 pet fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1549 Villa Avenue have any available units?
1549 Villa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1549 Villa Avenue have?
Some of 1549 Villa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1549 Villa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Villa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Villa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Villa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Villa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1549 Villa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Villa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Villa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Villa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1549 Villa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Villa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1549 Villa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Villa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Villa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
