Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:18 PM

1548 Comer Avenue

Location

1548 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 1548 Comer Avenue have?
Some of 1548 Comer Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range.
Is 1548 Comer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Comer Avenue is pet friendly.
