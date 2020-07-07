Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1544 Perry Commons Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1544 Perry Commons Boulevard
1544 Perry Commons Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1544 Perry Commons Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet 3 bedroom / 2 Bath home for rent. New carpet, screened in back porch and fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have any available units?
1544 Perry Commons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have?
Some of 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Perry Commons Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 Perry Commons Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
