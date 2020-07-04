All apartments in Indianapolis
1542 Somerset
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

1542 Somerset

1542 N Somerset Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1542 N Somerset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b6d5e60b5 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team and skip the online scheduling go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Apply for any property. Our approvals are for dollar amounts not houses. Our best homes usually go to tenants shopping with a pre-approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Somerset have any available units?
1542 Somerset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1542 Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Somerset pet-friendly?
No, 1542 Somerset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1542 Somerset offer parking?
No, 1542 Somerset does not offer parking.
Does 1542 Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Somerset have a pool?
No, 1542 Somerset does not have a pool.
Does 1542 Somerset have accessible units?
No, 1542 Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Somerset have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 Somerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 Somerset have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 Somerset does not have units with air conditioning.

