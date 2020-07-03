Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1540 N. Chester St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1540 N. Chester St.
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1540 N. Chester St.
1540 North Chester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1540 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath with a garage & unfinished basement!
$50 application fee. NO CREDIT CHECKS. No felonies. No evictions in the last 3 years
Call 317-702-0014 to schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have any available units?
1540 N. Chester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1540 N. Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
1540 N. Chester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 N. Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. offer parking?
Yes, 1540 N. Chester St. offers parking.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have a pool?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 N. Chester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 N. Chester St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College