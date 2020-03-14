Rent Calculator
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM
1 of 18
1538 Leonard Street
1538 Leonard Street
No Longer Available
Location
1538 Leonard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in the heart of the city. Hardwoods in the living areas. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Garage parking. What more could you ask for?
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1538 Leonard Street have any available units?
1538 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1538 Leonard Street have?
Some of 1538 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1538 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1538 Leonard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Leonard Street offers parking.
Does 1538 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 1538 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 1538 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.
