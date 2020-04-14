All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1538 E Naomi St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1538 E Naomi St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1538 E Naomi St

1538 East Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1538 East Naomi Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/494d38c05e ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 E Naomi St have any available units?
1538 E Naomi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1538 E Naomi St currently offering any rent specials?
1538 E Naomi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 E Naomi St pet-friendly?
No, 1538 E Naomi St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1538 E Naomi St offer parking?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not offer parking.
Does 1538 E Naomi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 E Naomi St have a pool?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not have a pool.
Does 1538 E Naomi St have accessible units?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 E Naomi St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 E Naomi St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 E Naomi St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College