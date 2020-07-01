Rent Calculator
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1537 North Grant Avenue
1537 North Grant Avenue
Location
1537 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath house with a screened in porch and a beautiful kitchen!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
1537 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1537 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1537 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
