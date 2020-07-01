All apartments in Indianapolis
1533 S. Randolph St. - 2
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

1533 S. Randolph St. - 2

1533 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1533 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 double.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have any available units?
1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 offer parking?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 S. Randolph St. - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

