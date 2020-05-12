Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1531 S. Randolph St. - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1531 S. Randolph St. - 1
1531 S Randolph St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1531 S Randolph St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 double available soon!
call 317-702-0014 or text 317-478-7219
$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years 3x income limit. Some felony restrictions may apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have any available units?
1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 offer parking?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 S. Randolph St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
