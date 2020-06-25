Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1530 East Naomi Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1530 East Naomi Street
1530 East Naomi Street
No Longer Available
Location
1530 East Naomi Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently rehabbed home. Enjoy updated kitchen with new appliances! Bathroom has been updated nicely as well.
washer and dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have any available units?
1530 East Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1530 East Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 East Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 East Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street offer parking?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street does not offer parking.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 East Naomi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have a pool?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 East Naomi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 East Naomi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
