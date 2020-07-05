All apartments in Indianapolis
1528 Sedlak Court

1528 Sedlak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Sedlak Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Nice brick ranch home located in a nice area. Offers large eat in kitchen and ceramic tile flooring for easy maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Sedlak Court have any available units?
1528 Sedlak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1528 Sedlak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Sedlak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Sedlak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Sedlak Court offers parking.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have a pool?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have accessible units?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Sedlak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

