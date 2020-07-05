EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Nice brick ranch home located in a nice area. Offers large eat in kitchen and ceramic tile flooring for easy maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 Sedlak Court have any available units?
