All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1527 Villa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1527 Villa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1527 Villa Ave

1527 Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1527 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4502120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Villa Ave have any available units?
1527 Villa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1527 Villa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Villa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Villa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Villa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1527 Villa Ave offer parking?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have a pool?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College