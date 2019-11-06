Rent Calculator
1527 Villa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
1527 Villa Ave
1527 Villa Avenue
·
Location
1527 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4502120)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 Villa Ave have any available units?
1527 Villa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1527 Villa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Villa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Villa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Villa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1527 Villa Ave offer parking?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have a pool?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Villa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Villa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
