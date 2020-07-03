1526 North Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious downtown (just close enough) living at its best! Spacious rooms with garage parking. This home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy the autumn evenings on the porch. Create gourmet feasts in the well appointed kitchen. Relax in your master bedroom hide-away. First and second floor living spaces completely renovated since 2005.