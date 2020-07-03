1526 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Near Northside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Luxurious downtown (just close enough) living at its best! Spacious rooms with garage parking. This home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy the autumn evenings on the porch. Create gourmet feasts in the well appointed kitchen. Relax in your master bedroom hide-away. First and second floor living spaces completely renovated since 2005.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1526 North Park Avenue have any available units?
1526 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.