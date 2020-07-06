Rent Calculator
1525 Villa Avenue
1525 Villa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1525 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $525
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have any available units?
1525 Villa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1525 Villa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Villa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Villa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Villa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Villa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
