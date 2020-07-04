All apartments in Indianapolis
1525 North Eaton Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:18 PM

1525 North Eaton Avenue

1525 North Eaton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1525 North Eaton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Rumford Eastway Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Perfect for entertaining: Cozy, Quiet 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Close to Highway, parks, and schools. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Dont let this one pass by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have any available units?
1525 North Eaton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1525 North Eaton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1525 North Eaton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 North Eaton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 North Eaton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 North Eaton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 North Eaton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

