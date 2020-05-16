1525 Leonard St

Amenities
Bates-Hendricks 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with multiple bonus rooms.
Fully fenced in yard front and back with 1 car garage with carports
Property comes with a stove/fridge/dishwasher/microwave/washer & dryer!
Central Air! Fenced in yard!
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
**To view property, fill out the "CONTACT US" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**