All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1525 Leonard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1525 Leonard St
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM

1525 Leonard St

1525 Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1525 Leonard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bates-Hendricks 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with multiple bonus rooms.
Fully fenced in yard front and back with 1 car garage with carports
Property comes with a stove/fridge/dishwasher/microwave/washer & dryer!
Central Air! Fenced in yard!
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

**To view property, fill out the "CONTACT US" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Leonard St have any available units?
1525 Leonard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Leonard St have?
Some of 1525 Leonard St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Leonard St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Leonard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Leonard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Leonard St is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Leonard St offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Leonard St offers parking.
Does 1525 Leonard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Leonard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Leonard St have a pool?
No, 1525 Leonard St does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Leonard St have accessible units?
No, 1525 Leonard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Leonard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Leonard St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College