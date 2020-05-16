1525 Leonard St

Amenities

Bates-Hendricks 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with multiple bonus rooms.

Fully fenced in yard front and back with 1 car garage with carports

Property comes with a stove/fridge/dishwasher/microwave/washer & dryer!

Central Air! Fenced in yard!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



