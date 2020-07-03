Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1521 N Temple Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 N Temple Avenue
1521 North Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1521 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5290954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have any available units?
1521 N Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1521 N Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1521 N Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 N Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 N Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 N Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
