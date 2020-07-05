All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1520 E 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1520 E 72nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1520 E 72nd St

1520 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 East 72nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ravenswood

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f3fa2c003 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 E 72nd St have any available units?
1520 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1520 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1520 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1520 E 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1520 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1520 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1520 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 E 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 E 72nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College