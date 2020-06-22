All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1519 N Dearborn St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1519 N Dearborn St

1519 North Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1519 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath near Brookside Park
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Property comes with a stove and a fridge, W/D hookups.
2 car detached garage/driveway. Beautiful hardwood floors and features. Cozy front porch.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to
submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same
or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 N Dearborn St have any available units?
1519 N Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 N Dearborn St have?
Some of 1519 N Dearborn St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 N Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
1519 N Dearborn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 N Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 N Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 1519 N Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 1519 N Dearborn St does offer parking.
Does 1519 N Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 N Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 N Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 1519 N Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 1519 N Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 1519 N Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 N Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 N Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
