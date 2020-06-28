All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

1518 N Kealing

1518 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath single family home coming soon!

call 317-702-0014 or text 317-478-7219

$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years 3x income limit. Some felony restrictions may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 N Kealing have any available units?
1518 N Kealing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1518 N Kealing currently offering any rent specials?
1518 N Kealing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 N Kealing pet-friendly?
No, 1518 N Kealing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1518 N Kealing offer parking?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not offer parking.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 N Kealing have a pool?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have a pool.
Does 1518 N Kealing have accessible units?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have units with air conditioning.
