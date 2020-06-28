Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
/
1518 N Kealing
1518 N Kealing
1518 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath single family home coming soon!
call 317-702-0014 or text 317-478-7219
$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years 3x income limit. Some felony restrictions may apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 N Kealing have any available units?
1518 N Kealing doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1518 N Kealing currently offering any rent specials?
1518 N Kealing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 N Kealing pet-friendly?
No, 1518 N Kealing is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1518 N Kealing offer parking?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not offer parking.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 N Kealing have a pool?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have a pool.
Does 1518 N Kealing have accessible units?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 N Kealing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 N Kealing does not have units with air conditioning.
