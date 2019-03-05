All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1517 N SEDLAK CT

1517 Sedlak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Sedlak Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR - Spacious three bedroom ranch in Warren Twp with over 1400 square feet. Gas heat. AC. One car garage. Stove and refrigerator provided.

(RLNE5407907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have any available units?
1517 N SEDLAK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have?
Some of 1517 N SEDLAK CT's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 N SEDLAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1517 N SEDLAK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 N SEDLAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1517 N SEDLAK CT offers parking.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have a pool?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have accessible units?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have units with dishwashers.

