Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1517 N SEDLAK CT
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1517 N SEDLAK CT
1517 Sedlak Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1517 Sedlak Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR - Spacious three bedroom ranch in Warren Twp with over 1400 square feet. Gas heat. AC. One car garage. Stove and refrigerator provided.
(RLNE5407907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have any available units?
1517 N SEDLAK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have?
Some of 1517 N SEDLAK CT's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1517 N SEDLAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1517 N SEDLAK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 N SEDLAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1517 N SEDLAK CT offers parking.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have a pool?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have accessible units?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 N SEDLAK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 N SEDLAK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
