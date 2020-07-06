Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1517 E Legrande Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1517 E Legrande Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:59 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1517 E Legrande Avenue
1517 East Legrande Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1517 East Legrande Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CENTER TOWNSHIP!
Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms 2 car detached garage home with a living room, dining room and Extra Great Bonus/Loft area. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have any available units?
1517 E Legrande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1517 E Legrande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1517 E Legrande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 E Legrande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1517 E Legrande Avenue offers parking.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have a pool?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College