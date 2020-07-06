All apartments in Indianapolis
1517 E Legrande Avenue

1517 East Legrande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1517 East Legrande Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CENTER TOWNSHIP!
Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms 2 car detached garage home with a living room, dining room and Extra Great Bonus/Loft area. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have any available units?
1517 E Legrande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1517 E Legrande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1517 E Legrande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 E Legrande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1517 E Legrande Avenue offers parking.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have a pool?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 E Legrande Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 E Legrande Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

