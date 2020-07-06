All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

Location

1516 Linden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TEXT DAN for INFO: (815) 622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com.
This is a must see 1600 sq. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex in Fountain Square. Laminate wood flooring throughout living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with newer flooring and vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Central air and laundry, Fenced yard. Walking distance to Fountain Square and minutes from Freeway. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Linden have any available units?
1516 Linden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Linden have?
Some of 1516 Linden's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Linden is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Linden offer parking?
No, 1516 Linden does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Linden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Linden have a pool?
No, 1516 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Linden have accessible units?
No, 1516 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Linden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Linden has units with dishwashers.

