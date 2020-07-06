1516 Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TEXT DAN for INFO: (815) 622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com.

This is a must see 1600 sq. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex in Fountain Square. Laminate wood flooring throughout living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with newer flooring and vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Central air and laundry, Fenced yard. Walking distance to Fountain Square and minutes from Freeway. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!