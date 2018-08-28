All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1516 Comer Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1516 Comer Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

1516 Comer Ave.

1516 Comer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1516 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming 2 bedroom is has been updated from top to bottom. You must see this move in ready home. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Comer Ave. have any available units?
1516 Comer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Comer Ave. have?
Some of 1516 Comer Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Comer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Comer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Comer Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. offer parking?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have a pool?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College