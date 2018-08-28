Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1516 Comer Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1516 Comer Ave.
1516 Comer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1516 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming 2 bedroom is has been updated from top to bottom. You must see this move in ready home. CALL TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have any available units?
1516 Comer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1516 Comer Ave. have?
Some of 1516 Comer Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1516 Comer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Comer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Comer Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. offer parking?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have a pool?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Comer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Comer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
