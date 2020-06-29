All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 23 2019 at 3:03 AM

1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane

1513 North Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1513 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have any available units?
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have?
Some of 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane offers parking.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have a pool?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane has units with dishwashers.
