Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 3:03 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane
1513 North Hawthorne Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1513 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have any available units?
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have?
Some of 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane offers parking.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have a pool?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 North HAWTHORNE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College