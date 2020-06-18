All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

1507 South Alabama Street

1507 S Alabama St · (317) 858-5757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1507 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity with this two bedroom luxury townhome with custom designer finishes. Main floor features gorgeous exposed brick walls throughout home, raised ceilings, luxury vinyl wood flooring, jaw dropping kitchen w breakfast nook open to formal dining and living rooms. Convenient mud room off rear entry. Upper level features two master suites both with en-suite baths and large bedroom balconies (YES, both have balconies). The exterior is perfect for anyones needs with fully fenced front and rear yard, back deck and large relaxing covered front porch. Single car detached garage is a huge bonus in this area. You will not find a home like this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 South Alabama Street have any available units?
1507 South Alabama Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 South Alabama Street have?
Some of 1507 South Alabama Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 South Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 South Alabama Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 South Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1507 South Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1507 South Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 1507 South Alabama Street does offer parking.
Does 1507 South Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 South Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 South Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1507 South Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 South Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 South Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 South Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 South Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
