Indianapolis, IN
1507 Lansdowne Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 Lansdowne Road

1507 Lansdowne Road · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1507 Lansdowne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Lansdowne Road have any available units?
1507 Lansdowne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Lansdowne Road have?
Some of 1507 Lansdowne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Lansdowne Road currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Lansdowne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Lansdowne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Lansdowne Road is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Lansdowne Road offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Lansdowne Road offers parking.
Does 1507 Lansdowne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Lansdowne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Lansdowne Road have a pool?
No, 1507 Lansdowne Road does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Lansdowne Road have accessible units?
No, 1507 Lansdowne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Lansdowne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Lansdowne Road does not have units with dishwashers.

