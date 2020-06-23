All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 Manhattan Avenue

1502 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Manhattan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath located on a quiet, corner lot. Newly renovated featuring new carpet, new heating and air-conditioning system, and boasts hardwood flooring! Located in Wayne Township Schools and minutes from Ben Davis High School. Close to Downtown and Airport. Partially covered deck great for outdoor entertaining. Off street 2 car garage. Pets will be considered with refundable $400 deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
1502 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 1502 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Manhattan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
