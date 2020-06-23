1502 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath located on a quiet, corner lot. Newly renovated featuring new carpet, new heating and air-conditioning system, and boasts hardwood flooring! Located in Wayne Township Schools and minutes from Ben Davis High School. Close to Downtown and Airport. Partially covered deck great for outdoor entertaining. Off street 2 car garage. Pets will be considered with refundable $400 deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.