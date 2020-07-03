Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2
15 North Irvington Avenue
·
Location
15 North Irvington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Irvington.
Unfurnished
Non-Smoking
No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have any available units?
15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
