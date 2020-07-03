All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2

15 North Irvington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 North Irvington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Irvington.
Unfurnished
Non-Smoking
No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have any available units?
15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 North Irvington Avenue - Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

