15 N Colorado Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Dining room, fireplace, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook ups, Front porch, fenced in yard
APPLIANCES: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
