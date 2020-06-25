All apartments in Indianapolis
15 N Colorado Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

15 N Colorado Ave

15 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Dining room, fireplace, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook ups, Front porch, fenced in yard

APPLIANCES: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

