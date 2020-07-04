Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 15 Barbara Court..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
15 Barbara Court.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Barbara Court.
15 Barbara Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
15 Barbara Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful home on a cul-da-sac 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car garage with a large family room. Great and quiet neighborhood! 24 month lease ONLY! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Barbara Court. have any available units?
15 Barbara Court. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 15 Barbara Court. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Barbara Court. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Barbara Court. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Barbara Court. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 15 Barbara Court. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Barbara Court. offers parking.
Does 15 Barbara Court. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Barbara Court. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Barbara Court. have a pool?
No, 15 Barbara Court. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Barbara Court. have accessible units?
No, 15 Barbara Court. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Barbara Court. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Barbara Court. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Barbara Court. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Barbara Court. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College