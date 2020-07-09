All apartments in Indianapolis
1466 North Chester Avenue
1466 North Chester Avenue

1466 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1466 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$150 Off First Month!!

Historic charm is highlighted in this Little Flower home. Nestled on a quiet street, you can enjoy city life and be minutes from downtown and tons of restaurants. The front porch welcomes you into the beautifully finished home. It features the original hardwood floors, built-in cabinets and storage, and arched doorways. The kitchen comes equipped with kitchen appliances.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834575

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1276484?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

